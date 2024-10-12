BHS Girls' Volleyball Team Wins Three Straight as Estrada, Bixel-Burman and Perez Lead Way



Credits: Jerry Simon

After hitting a mini slump, the Bloomfield High girls' volleyball team got back on track, with three consecutive victories.



Coach Louis Stevens' team was 10-7 heading into a home match, on Oct. 14, versus Hoboken High School, starting at 4 p.m. On Oct. 16, the Bengals visit Nutley, in a 7 p.m. match.



Bloomfield had been on a roll, having won five straight matches, through Sept. 26. But after four losses in its next five matches, the Bengals got back on track, defeating Barringer, Belleville and Payne Tech, all by shutout, with the most recent win, against Payne Tech, on Oct. 10.



The Bengals defeated Barringer, 25-15, 25-12, on Oct. 5. There, Kelly Perez had four assists and a pair of digs for Bloomfield while Dayvin Bixel-Burman (4 digs, 2 aces, 1 assist), Anaiis Bejasa (7 aces) and River Estrada (3 digs, 2 kills and 1 ace) also stood out.



Bloomfield defeated Belleville, 25-21, 25-21, on Oct. 8. Perez had a tremendous game, with 14 assists, six digs, a kill and an ace, Bixel-Burman finished with 10 digs, four assists and three aces, Estrada had seven kills, seven digs and three aces, Bejasa had four digs and an ace, and Olivia Centeno and Sophia Lucero each had four kills.



The Bengals stopped Payne Tech, 25-20, 25-12. Bixel-Burman had seven aces, six digs and a pair of kills, Estrada finished with five digs, two kills, two aces and an assist, Perez had eight assists, Centeno finished with five kills and Lucero finished the match with four kills and two digs.



Bloomfield has some big matches still coming up, including home matches, on Oct. 18, versus Fair Lawn and Bridgewater-Raritan, as well as the Essex County Tournament and later in October, the start of the NJSIAA tourney.





For more local news, visit TAPinto.net