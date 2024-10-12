Open in App
    Sayreville Runners Hit The Bricks, Raise Money and Awareness for Brain Injured Children

    By TAPintoRaritan Bay Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5cCd_0w58QCre00

    Sayreville runners Hit The Bricks.

    Credits: Sayreville Recreation

    SAYREVILLE, NJ – In near perfect weather for a run or walk, runners participated in the annual Hit the Bricks Trail Run on Saturday, Oct. 12.

    The event supports Sayreville Brain Injured Children (BIC). The organization's mission is to promote greater interest in brain injured children and to organize a variety of programs, activities, and public affairs to raise funds.

    Congratulations to the winners and all participants in the race. Male 1. Gregory Kuczynski, 37, (18:40)  Sayreville 2. Mark Parisen, 34, (19:31) Sayreville 3. Brian Tyska, 37, (22:47) Sayreville 4. Josia Lopez, 14, (23:29) Perth Amboy 5. Otoniel Lopez, 44, (23:35) Perth Amboy Female 1. Morgan Koonce, 15, (21:46) Parlin 2. Sophia Stanley, 13, (22:10) 3. Kristen Hager, 33, (24:04) 4. A. Westgate, 12, (24:08) 5. Kim Anicito, 45, (27:07) Parlin To see the complete list of runners and their finishes, click here .

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

