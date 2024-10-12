Plainfield Council to Hold October Meeting Monday; W 7th Street Tax Exemption on Agenda



Left to right: Councilor Robert Graham, Director of Communications and Technology Jazz Clayton-Hunt, and Director of Public Works Oren Dabney at the September Plainfield City Council meeting

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield City Council's busy October Agenda was released Friday afternoon by the City Clerk. Read it here .

Items include a posthumous recognition of the life and legacy of former Recreation Director Daid Wynn, purchasing of a new street sweeper, ADA playground improvements at Seidler field, resurfacing of a large part of W 8th Street and a City Hall parking lot, 3 new redevelopment plans, and the reappearance of a W 7th Street property whose tax exemption was previously tabled and then pulled.

The W 7th Street tax exemption was originally passed on first reading in July before it was tabled on second reading in August. It appeared again on the preliminary agenda for the September meeting—the one that comes out the Friday before the council meets—but had disappeared from the version distributed at the meeting.

For Monday's meeting, there is a tax exemption for the same property, 1123-25 W 7th Street. However, it is only on first reading, suggesting that details of the agreement may be different from before—where the developer wanted to build a 46-unit project on a single-family lot. Usually, the public is able to read the proposals before the meeting, but the updated PILOT application was not available for download as part of the Plainfield City Council's detailed agenda this time. Read more about the original proposal in this article .

Also on first reading, the Plainfield City Council will have the opportunity to vote to adopt three development plans. Read more about these plans in TAPinto Plainfield's article on all three .

