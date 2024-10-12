Exciting October Events in Summit, NJ: Join the Fun!



Credits: Google, SHS, Fortnightly club

SUMMIT, NJ – Some fun upcoming Hilltop Happenings are in store for Summit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

October 18 -- Arbor Day at City Hall

The City of Summit Arbor Day celebration will be held on Friday, October 18, at 9 a.m. at the Tiny Forest, located behind the Summit Community Center at 100 Morris Avenue. Mayor Elizabeth Fagan, MD, will read the Arbor Day proclamation and a tree will be planted in the Tiny Forest. Members of the public are invited to attend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

October 18 -- SHS Presents Cabaret

Summit High School presents Cabaret... An Evening with the Stars. A magical selection of Broadway songs performed by Summit High Students. All proceeds benefit The Summit High School Theater Department. This evening offers an exciting array of silent auction items and entertainment you don't want to miss. Buy your tickets now!

October 25 -- A Little Hocus Pocus @ Fortnightly Club

The Fortnightly Club of Summit is hosting 'It’s Just a Little Hocus Pocus’ Halloween Party on October 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will feature Halloween décor, food, games, a slight-of-hand magician, tarot and astrology readings at the historic Twin Maples Estate, 214 Springfield Avenue, Summit. Costumes are not required, but witch’s hats are encouraged.

Women from Summit and surrounding towns, interested in club membership, are invited to purchase tickets on the website: fortnightlyclub.org . Attendees must be 21. Tickets for this fundraiser are $100 per person. Scheduled private tarot and astrology reading appointments are $50 each.

The event benefits the preservation of Twin Maples, a property on the New Jersey and National Historic Registers. The house was designed by New York architect Alfred F. Norris in the Colonial Revival style, referencing the White House. The Fortnightly Club purchased the property in 1949. Today, Twin Maples hosts many community events and fundraisers.

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net