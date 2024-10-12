Open in App
    Exciting October Events in Summit, NJ: Join the Fun!

    By Chris Wightman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDFaq_0w4iEKNG00

    Credits: Google, SHS, Fortnightly club

    SUMMIT, NJ – Some fun upcoming Hilltop Happenings are in store for Summit.

    October 18 -- Arbor Day at City Hall

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rjTt_0w4iEKNG00

    The City of Summit Arbor Day celebration will be held on Friday, October 18, at 9 a.m. at the Tiny Forest, located behind the Summit Community Center at 100 Morris Avenue. Mayor Elizabeth Fagan, MD, will read the Arbor Day proclamation and a tree will be planted in the Tiny Forest. Members of the public are invited to attend.

    October 18 -- SHS Presents Cabaret

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3EVa_0w4iEKNG00

    Summit High School presents Cabaret... An Evening with the Stars. A magical selection of Broadway songs performed by Summit High Students. All proceeds benefit The Summit High School Theater Department. This evening offers an exciting array of silent auction items and entertainment you don't want to miss. Buy your tickets now!

    October 25 -- A Little Hocus Pocus @ Fortnightly Club

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EchOT_0w4iEKNG00

    The Fortnightly Club of Summit is hosting 'It’s Just a Little Hocus Pocus’ Halloween Party on October 25 from 7 to 10 p.m.  The event will feature Halloween décor, food, games, a slight-of-hand magician, tarot and astrology readings at the historic Twin Maples Estate, 214 Springfield Avenue, Summit. Costumes are not required, but witch’s hats are encouraged.

    Women from Summit and surrounding towns, interested in club membership, are invited to purchase tickets on the website: fortnightlyclub.org . Attendees must be 21. Tickets for this fundraiser are $100 per person. Scheduled private tarot and astrology reading appointments are $50 each.

    The event benefits the preservation of Twin Maples, a property on the New Jersey and National Historic Registers. The house was designed by New York architect Alfred F. Norris in the Colonial Revival style, referencing the White House. The Fortnightly Club purchased the property in 1949. Today, Twin Maples hosts many community events and fundraisers.

