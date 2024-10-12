Fall into Fun: Bloomfield Center's Harvest Fest Promises Seasonal Delights!



Credits: Bloomfield Center Alliance

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield Center Alliance (BCA) is thrilled to announce the return of the Bloomfield Harvest Fest, set to take place on Saturday, October 19 th from 12 noon to 6 PM (first block of Glenwood Avenue and Washington Street). This beloved community event is free to the general public and promises a day of family-friendly fun, delicious food, and festive activities for all ages.

Highlights will include:

DJ and Live Entertainment : Enjoy music from a party deejay and live performances from local band Wake Up Paul . It will end with dance music from Latin trio Son De Tres – a favorite from BCA’s Party Under the Stars summer series!

Kids’ Corner: Will feature ice cream, bouncy houses, face painters and stilt walkers.

Local Vendors and Delicious Eats: Shop the “open air” market featuring over 85 vendors and indulge in a wide variety of delicious food from local restaurants and popular food trucks.

Harvest Fest Beer Garden : Guests 21 years and older can enjoy a nice cold IPA, hard seltzer, pilsner, or more from Bloomfield’s very own brewery – Varitage Brew Works .

This town celebration, which has been going on now for close to 30 years, would not be possible without the generous support of local businesses and corporations from the community. Once again, the event’s biggest sponsor is Brookdale Shop Rite, who has participated in Harvest Fest for a number of years. In speaking about his company’s continuing commitment to this town tradition, CEO Neil Greenstein states, “ The Brookdale Shop RIte, Your Supermarket with a HEART, looks forward to seeing neighbors and friends at the Harvest Fest this year. It has been an honor to support and participate in this spectacular community event for years. The opportunity to showcase downtown Bloomfield and the wonderful retail stores and restaurants that are available is an amazing byproduct of this great event.”

Other corporate sponsors include CHA Partners , Clara Maass Medical Center/RWJ Barnabas Health and Lynnes Auto Group . The last two entities are also long-time supporters of this, and other, downtown activities coordinated by the BCA. The organization is also excited to welcome PM Pediatric Care as a first-time participant and corporate sponsor. This urgent care center, with a location in Clifton, is excited to experience the energy of this long-standing community celebration and their team is looking forward to connecting with the thousands of people expected to attend.

With the goal of garnering more support and participation from small independent businesses, the BCA created additional sponsorship opportunities. These more affordable options targeted specific features that attendees will experience that day, including Kids’ Corner , Photo Booth , Music & Entertainment , and the Beer Garden . Eight local businesses stepped up to sponsor one or more of these attractions. They are as follows: Amazing Escape Room (Kids’ Corner), Blue Oak Dispensary (Music & Entertainment), Bury the Hatchet (Kids’ Corner), Jack’s Super Foodtown (Photo Booth/Beer Garden), Kumon Math and Reading Center of Bloomfield (Kids’ Corner), Nightjar Dispensary (Beer Garden), Varitage Brew Works (Beer Garden), and Zura Blooms Yoga (Music & Entertainment). “ We are so pleased with the number of businesses and corporations supporting this year’s event ,” commented BCA Executive Director Ollyn Lettman. “ All the fun and excitement attendees will enjoy that day is due to the generous support from the local community. We are grateful to all our sponsors – big and small - and look forward to a very successful Harvest Fest on Saturday, October 19 th !” The event also relies on the critical support, cooperation, and assistance of the town’s Administration and several of its agencies - making it a true public-private partnership.

The BCA is a non-profit organization that works with the township of Bloomfield to promote and support its downtown business improvement district known as Bloomfield Center. For information on downtown events and activities, please be sure to visit BloomfieldCenter.com or follow them on social media @BloomfieldCenter

