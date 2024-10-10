Passaic Valley Volleyball Dominates Dumont in Straight Sets



Credits: Shutterstock / ivSky

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - Passaic Valley (10-4) continues to prove its strength on the volleyball court, securing a 2-0 victory over Dumont (2-13) on Wednesday. The Hornets won both sets 25-19 and 25-16.

Leading the charge for Passaic Valley was Alina Ferguson, who delivered a standout performance with eight kills and four digs.

The Hornets' Klea Gerollari was instrumental in setting up the offense, tallying an impressive 15 assists.

The victory further boosts PV’s position in the Big North-Independence division with a 4-3 conference record. Dumont struggled to find rhythm against the Hornets' well-rounded play, and despite their efforts, they were unable to mount a comeback.

The Hornets also saw contributions from Tatyana Corprew, who added three digs, and Gabriella Bagnuolo, who registered four kills.

