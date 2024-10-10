Open in App
    Passaic Valley Gymnastics Secures First Victory of the Season

    By Gabriella Dragone,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KzIr_0w2GX0hk00

    Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

    LITTLE FALLS, NJ - Passaic Valley's gymnastics team earned their first victory of the season with a dominant performance against Clifton, securing a final score of 89.75 to 44.625. Kourtney Matheis led the Hornets with an impressive all-around score of 33.2, excelling in all four events. On the vault, Matheis posted the top score of 8.25, while teammates Talia Torres and Olivia Fraga added solid contributions with scores of 8.15 and 8.0, respectively.

    Clifton's Bianca Alcantara was a standout for her team, particularly on the bars where she scored a close 7.95, just behind Matheis' 8.1. The competition remained tight on the beam, with Matheis achieving an 8.2 and Alcantara scoring 8.175. On the floor exercise, Matheis capped off her strong performance with a score of 8.65, while Alcantara earned an 8.15 for Clifton.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

