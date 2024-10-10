Open in App
    SCVTHS Teacher Ed Graf Named VFW National Teacher of the Year

    By Steve Philip,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbT75_0w1kqcUx00

    SCVTHS teacher Ed Graf (right) is the recipient of the 2024 Smart/Maher Veterans of Foreign Wars National Citizenship Education Teacher Award at the high school level. VFW National Commander Duane Sarmiento (left) presented the award to Mr. Graf at the VFW National Convention held this past summer.

    Credits: SCVTHS

    BRIDGEWATER, NJ – Somerset County Vocational and Technical High School (SCVTHS) history teacher Ed Graf was honored as the 2024 recipient of the Smart/Maher Veterans of Foreign Wars National Citizenship Education Teacher Award at the high school level. The award was presented during the 125 th VFW Convention held in Louisville, Kentucky, this past summer.

    Graf, who has been part of the SCVTHS faculty for the past 11 years, has been the driving force behind several initiatives at the school that honor veterans and support the families of those who have given their lives serving our country as part of the armed services. Mr. Graf is a veteran himself, having served in the U.S. Army 25 th Infantry Division.

    The VFW cited the “continued passion and energy he brings to his classroom,” as well as “the dedication to honoring America’s service members, veterans and Gold Star families through multiple student-led events” as some of the reasons for choosing Graf to receive this honor.

    Among the activities that the students participate in are visits to VA hospitals, writing letters to veterans and active-duty military members, and sending care packages to troops stationed overseas. One event singled out by the VFW is the annual “Proud to Be An American Day,” which brings together the military and the community to honor the sacrifices of Gold Star families and the service of veterans.

    Over the years, the event has featured representatives from almost every branch of the military, landings and fly-overs by military aircraft, Civil War cannon demonstrations, performances of patriotic music, memorial presentations, and a variety of speakers, including several high ranking Generals and Admirals. “Proud to Be an American Day” is funded entirely through donations and is organized by Graf and his students.

    While all of these programs promote an appreciation for the service and sacrifice of those in uniform, Mr. Graf feels the events serve another purpose. “By engaging with veterans and their families we bring history alive. We take it off the pages of the textbook. When we were learning about World War II, we actually had a veteran who was there who met the Emperor at the end of the war. And that really hits home because you turn that light on in a student that they see the significance of what they’re learning.”

    Graf plans to continue to instill the concepts of citizenship and national pride in his students. While he is deeply honored to receive the award, he acknowledges that he could not have developed such a successful program without help.  “This award is the result of the teamwork the students and I share in the classroom, the support we get from the teachers and administration at SCVTHS, and the partnerships we have forged with businesses and organizations in the community” he said.

