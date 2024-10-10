Open in App
    Union Police Department's Bike and Property Auction Set for Oct. 12

    By Kathy Cryan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyDnm_0w1bGATQ00

    Credits: Shutterstock / Sergey Novikov

    UNION, NJ - The Union Police Department will be hosting a bike and property auction on Saturday, October 12 in the parking lot of police headquarters, 981 Caldwell Avenue.

    Viewing of items begins at 9:00 a.m., with the auction beginning at 10:00 a.m. for bidding.

    The auction is cash only and all sales are final.  Any purchased items must be taken the same day. For additional information regarding the property auction, call (908)851-5050.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

