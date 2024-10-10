Union Police Department's Bike and Property Auction Set for Oct. 12



Credits: Shutterstock / Sergey Novikov

UNION, NJ - The Union Police Department will be hosting a bike and property auction on Saturday, October 12 in the parking lot of police headquarters, 981 Caldwell Avenue.

Viewing of items begins at 9:00 a.m., with the auction beginning at 10:00 a.m. for bidding.



The auction is cash only and all sales are final. Any purchased items must be taken the same day. For additional information regarding the property auction, call (908)851-5050.

