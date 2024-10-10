Open in App
    North Plainfield Volleyball Triumphs Over Wardlaw-Hartridge

    By Jake Nemcek,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYf14_0w1Poc8q00

    Credits: Shutterstock / zieusin


    EDISON, NJ — North Plainfield showcased an impressive performance against Wardlaw-Hartridge on Wednesday in an exciting volleyball match that ended with a final score of 2-1. North Plainfield, extended their winning streak to 13-2 and clinched the GMC Blue Division while Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to 9-7.

    North Plainfield set the tone early, dominating the first set with a strong offensive display. The team’s coordination and strategic plays overwhelmed Wardlaw-Hartridge, who could not keep pace 25-17. The second set proved to be more competitive, with Wardlaw-Hartridge rallying back to push the set into a nail-biting finish forcing a third set, 27-25. In the final set, North Plainfield maintained their composure and continued to apply pressure, ultimately sealing the match with a 25-19 victory.

    Chloe Rodriguez had a stellar game, contributing 5 kills, 6 digs, and 3 aces, proving to be a crucial asset to the team's offense. Gabriela Gonzalez was instrumental in the back row, recording 8 digs and 2 aces, while Saori Calmet-Martinez showcased her setting skills with 22 assists. Sofia Capodiferro and Amaliyah Jean-Louis also made significant contributions with 7 kills each, demonstrating their offensive prowess.




