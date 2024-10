𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥'𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭

Credits: Linden Public Schools



𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙳𝙴𝙽 , 𝙽𝙹 -- We’re celebrating RESPECT all month long! Let's come together to promote kindness, inclusivity, and leadership. πŸ’™πŸ’› #LHSRespect

Linden High School

πŸ“ π–π„π„πŠ πŽπ π‘π„π’ππ„π‚π“ (𝟏𝟎/πŸ•-𝟏𝟎/𝟏𝟏):

What does respect mean to you? Challenge yourself to show respect every day, and discuss how we can respect others in our community.

π–π„π„πŠ πŽπ πŠπˆππƒππ„π’π’ (𝟏𝟎/πŸπŸ’-𝟏𝟎/πŸπŸ–):

Spread kindness! Challenge your classmates to pay it forward with acts of kindness, stand up to bullying, and write positive messages for others. Let’s make kindness viral! 🌟

π’π‚π‡πŽπŽπ‹ π•πˆπŽπ‹π„ππ‚π„ 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 π–π„π„πŠ (𝟏𝟎/𝟐𝟏-𝟏𝟎/πŸπŸ“):

Let's promote non-violence by supporting open discussions and creating a safe space for everyone. πŸ’¬

𝐔𝐏𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 π–π„π„πŠ (𝟏𝟎/πŸπŸ–-𝟏𝟏/𝟏):

Be inclusive! This week, we encourage everyone to make new friends and join us in the #NoOneEatsAlone challenge. Let's build a community where everyone feels welcome. 🧑

Join us in creating a culture of respect and kindness throughout October! Let’s ROAR with respect, opportunity, achievement, and relationships! 🐾 #LHSRespect #KindnessMatters #NoOneEatsAlone #BeAnUpstander

