    Roselle Elementary School Is Holding A Virtual Parent Workshop For Early Writing Skills

    By TAPinto Roselle Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIRji_0vydIygf00

    Credits: shutterstock/Gorodenkoff

    ROSELLE, NJ - Kindergarten Success Academy in Roselle invites parents to an interactive virtual workshop designed to help their children build early writing skills.

    The Kindergarten Success Academy says the workshop covers strategies to help young students practice their writing skills at home, from forming letters to creating simple stories.

    The virtual workshop is on October 29 at 6 p.m. A link will be sent out to parents before the workshop.

    For more information, please contact the Kindergarten Success Academy at 908-298-2040.

