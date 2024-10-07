Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TAPinto.net

    Phillipsburg Rotary Collecting Donations for Hurricane Helene Relief

    By Danielle DeGerolamo,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ec7mL_0vxzLTKm00

    Hurricane Helene Airlift Relief

    Credits: Rotary International

    PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg Rotary Club is stepping up to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Helene, which recently caused widespread destruction across Western North Carolina. Communities have been severely impacted, with many homes washed away and families left in dire need of essential supplies. In response, the Rotary Club is asking for donations from the local community to assist in the ongoing volunteer effort led by the Hurricane Helene Airlift Relief (HHAR).

    HHAR has been airlifting supplies to affected areas near Asheville, NC, using local pilots to bypass closed roads and deliver critical goods. Phillipsburg Rotary members will personally deliver donations to Statesville, NC, where the Statesville Fire Company will distribute them.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

    Where to Donate:

    Donations can be dropped off at 11 North Fourth Street, Phillipsburg, from October 7-11, before the Rotary team departs on October 12.

    A list of items needed includes:

    DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

    Hurricane Helene Relief Requested Items

    Large tarps Instant coffee Rope
    Batteries; all sizes Hand sanitizer Tools: crow bars, saws, etc.
    Electrolyte powder Empty gas cans Shovels
    Energy drinks Paper products Contact/saline solution; eye drops
    Collapsable coolers Gold Bond powder and cream Denture cream & cleaner
    Medical supplies Sports drinks; powdered packets Socks and undergarments; unopened
    Buckets Hydration packs; powder form Cleaning supplies
    Clothing; new Baby wipes Toiletries & sanitation items
    Feminine hygiene products Diapers: all sizes, even adults Non-perishable food such as:
    Trash bags Bug spray Granola bars
    Cleaning supplies Sunscreen Nuts
    Brooms Plastic utensils Protein bars/shakes
    Work gloves Manual can openers Dried fruit
    Dust pans Toothbrushes Ready to eat meals
    Face masks Toothpaste Water bottles, gallons, distilled
    OTC children’s medicine Plastic totes, bins, and bags
    OTC pain medicine Pet food; cat and dog
    Baby formula Sanitizing wipes
    Baby food New blankets
    Baby bottles New bed linens

    Do not send: Used clothing, chemicals (including bleach), fuel, flammable items, HAZMAT.

    For more information on the incredible work being done by HHAR, visit their Facebook page: HHAR on Facebook .

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Can you help Jack find a good home?
    TAPinto.net1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen34 minutes ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Sen. Harckham and Bedford Teachers Join Forces for Mount Kisco Food Drive
    TAPinto.net23 hours ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy