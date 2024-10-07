Phillipsburg Rotary Collecting Donations for Hurricane Helene Relief



Hurricane Helene Airlift Relief

Credits: Rotary International

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg Rotary Club is stepping up to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Helene, which recently caused widespread destruction across Western North Carolina. Communities have been severely impacted, with many homes washed away and families left in dire need of essential supplies. In response, the Rotary Club is asking for donations from the local community to assist in the ongoing volunteer effort led by the Hurricane Helene Airlift Relief (HHAR).

HHAR has been airlifting supplies to affected areas near Asheville, NC, using local pilots to bypass closed roads and deliver critical goods. Phillipsburg Rotary members will personally deliver donations to Statesville, NC, where the Statesville Fire Company will distribute them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

Where to Donate:

Donations can be dropped off at 11 North Fourth Street, Phillipsburg, from October 7-11, before the Rotary team departs on October 12.

A list of items needed includes:

DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

Hurricane Helene Relief Requested Items

Large tarps Instant coffee Rope Batteries; all sizes Hand sanitizer Tools: crow bars, saws, etc. Electrolyte powder Empty gas cans Shovels Energy drinks Paper products Contact/saline solution; eye drops Collapsable coolers Gold Bond powder and cream Denture cream & cleaner Medical supplies Sports drinks; powdered packets Socks and undergarments; unopened Buckets Hydration packs; powder form Cleaning supplies Clothing; new Baby wipes Toiletries & sanitation items Feminine hygiene products Diapers: all sizes, even adults Non-perishable food such as: Trash bags Bug spray Granola bars Cleaning supplies Sunscreen Nuts Brooms Plastic utensils Protein bars/shakes Work gloves Manual can openers Dried fruit Dust pans Toothbrushes Ready to eat meals Face masks Toothpaste Water bottles, gallons, distilled OTC children’s medicine Plastic totes, bins, and bags OTC pain medicine Pet food; cat and dog Baby formula Sanitizing wipes Baby food New blankets Baby bottles New bed linens

Do not send: Used clothing, chemicals (including bleach), fuel, flammable items, HAZMAT.

For more information on the incredible work being done by HHAR, visit their Facebook page: HHAR on Facebook .

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net