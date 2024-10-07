Flags Fly at Half-Staff to Recognition and Mourning of Lives Lost in the Hamas Terror Attack



Credits: Chabad of Mendham & Chester

Mendham, NJ - Governor Murphy signed Executive Order No. 368 , ordering U.S. and New Jersey flags to fly at half-staff on Monday, October 7, 2024 in recognition and in mourning of the lives lost during the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, those taken hostage, and the ongoing humanitarian suffering in Gaza and throughout the Middle East.

On October 7, 2023, as the Jewish community observed Shabbat and Simchat Torah, Hamas terrorists carried out a horrific attack on Israel, murdering nearly 1,200 civilians and abducting more than 240 people. One year later, more than 97 individuals, including at least six Americans and New Jersey's own Edan Alexander, remain hostage in Gaza. Israel continues to face significant threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian missile attacks.

Locally, o ver 100 people gathered in Mendham for the Torah dedication ceremony, which also commemorates the one-year anniversary of the Hamas Terror attacks of October 7, 2023. According to organizers, the Torah is being dedicated in memory of those who were killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel as well as those wounded, held hostage, and those who suffered the loss of family and friends.

"The Torah is what has sustained our people through generations of persecution and every time it will be used, it will bring honor to the memory of the victims of terror," said Rabbi Ari Herson, director of Chabad Jewish Center of Mendham and Chester. “Just as a Torah scroll is not considered Kosher if even one letter is missing, the Jewish people are incomplete if even one person is missing.”

The funding for the memorial Torah was generously provided by the Goldenberg family to honor their son Marc’s memory. The memorial Torah will also include letters inscribed by the Alexander family of Tenafly, NJ, whose 20-year old son Edan is one of four American hostages still being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas for over 11 months.

The somber memorial service, led by Rabbi Herson and Cantor Shmuli Hurwitz from Crown Heights, will be followed by the traditional song and dance associated with the completion of a new Torah.

“Our Torah dedication ceremony will delicately balance our community's sadness and joy," adds Herson. "We remember those whose lives were tragically taken one year ago, even as we proclaim our hope and joy by bringing a new Torah to the community.”

