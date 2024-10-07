Girls Soccer: Livingston Edges West Essex, 1-0



LIVINGSTON, NJ – In a game that featured some spectacular goaltending by both sides, Livingston came away with a 1-0 girls soccer victory over West Essex on Monday.

Dina Bojkovic scored the only goal for Livingston (9-2-1) in the first half with an assist from Izzy Kilelee. It was the sixth goal of the season for Bojkovic, a junior forward.

That was enough because Lancers' goalie Antonia Giordano made it stand up by making 16 saves against West Essex (7-3-2).

But West Essex goalie Ashley Suhey kept her team in the game right until the end with a stellar 15-save effort of her own.

