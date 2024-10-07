Lopatcong Township School District Secures Grant to Expand Free Full-Day Preschool Program



Lopatcong Township announces full-day pre-school is coming to the district.

Credits: Lopatcong School District, New Jersey

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Lopatcong Township School District is officially moving forward with plans to significantly expand its preschool program after its approval on October 3, 2024.

On Aug. 15, 2024, the district’s Board of Education approved the application for this funding, following the State of New Jersey’s release of the fourth round of Preschool Expansion Aid grant opportunities.

Unlike Phillipsburg , which offers full-day Preschool and Kindergarten programs for ages 3 and 4, Lopatcong Elementary School currently only offers three half-day, tuition-based preschool inclusion classes and one preschool disabled class, serving approximately 40 students.

The now awarded grant allows the district to introduce five full-day preschool classes at no cost to Lopatcong residents. This expansion would be made possible through partnerships with local childcare facilities, including Busy Bees Learning Center and Kiddie Academy of Lopatcong.

“This is an exciting time for our community and this program will bring many benefits to our students and families,” shared the Lopatcong Township School District.

Previously reported , the 2024-25 Preschool Expansion Aid grant was announced on July 2, 2024, by the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE). The notice of funding opportunity is offered to local educational agencies (LEAs) that are not currently receiving preschool expansion aid and offers full-day kindergarten to students.

As part of the State of New Jersey’s requirements, no current preschool students will be displaced by the expansion. Students already enrolled in Lopatcong Elementary School’s preschool program, as well as those at partnering childcare facilities, will be guaranteed a seat in the expanded program. Any additional seats will be allocated through a lottery system, with details to be announced if the funding is secured.

While a seat in the program will be guaranteed, specific locations or programs cannot be assured. The district will make every effort to honor parents’ first and second choices, but placements will be based on availability.

The district’s Early Childhood Advisory Council will be meeting on Oct. 10, 2024, to discuss and finalize plans for implementation. Information will be forthcoming. Make sure to check the website for updates.

