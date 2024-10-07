Open in App
    On Anniversary of Oct. 7 Terror Attacks, Local Jew Community Comes Together for Torah Dedication Ceremony

    By TAPinto Morristown Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykThA_0vxxFD6G00

    Credits: Chabad of Mendham & Chester

    Mendham, NJ - The local Jewish community welcomed a special Torah scroll — Judaism’s most sacred object — with a unique ritual ceremony on Monday October 7 in Mendham. Taking place between the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, o ver 100 people gathered for the Torah dedication ceremony, which also commemorates the one-year anniversary of the Hamas Terror attacks of October 7, 2023.

    The Torah is being dedicated in memory of those who were killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel as well as those wounded, held hostage, and those who suffered the loss of family and friends.

    "The Torah is what has sustained our people through generations of persecution and every time it will be used, it will bring honor to the memory of the victims of terror," said Rabbi Ari Herson, director of Chabad Jewish Center of Mendham and Chester. “Just as a Torah scroll is not considered Kosher if even one letter is missing, the Jewish people are incomplete if even one person is missing.”

    The funding for the memorial Torah was generously provided by the Goldenberg family to honor their son Marc’s memory. The memorial Torah will also include letters inscribed by the Alexander family of Tenafly, NJ, whose 20-year old son Edan is one of four American hostages still being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas for over 11 months.

    The somber memorial service, led by Rabbi Herson and Cantor Shmuli Hurwitz from Crown Heights, will be followed by the traditional song and dance associated with the completion of a new Torah.

    “Our Torah dedication ceremony will delicately balance our community's sadness and joy," adds Herson. "We remember those whose lives were tragically taken one year ago, even as we proclaim our hope and joy by bringing a new Torah to the community.”

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

