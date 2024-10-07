Somers Football Tramples John Jay 46-7



Gavin Kelly

Credits: Rich Monetti

SOMERS, N.Y. - For the first three games of the season, Somers had the outcome of games versus Ramapo, Yorktown and Mahopac in doubt when the fourth quarter arrived. But there was no such uncertainty versus Fox Lane last week, and John Jay was next on Oct. 5.

Somers took a 28-0 first quarter lead, and there wasn’t much to worry about by the time the 46-7 victory was complete.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

A John Jay first down on the opening drive did not qualify, and the same goes for what appeared to be a second movement of the chains. Braydon Currid swung left and completed a nice third down sideline pass to Tommy Machado. Not so fast, the yellow flag might just have well brought the curtain down on the evening.

A play later, Somers received and started 40 yards away. Mason Kelly quickly got 18 on the ground, and after two more runs, Miguel Iglesias connected for a nine yard touchdown pass to Cameron Violante at 8:48.

Gavin Kelly made the extra point, and John Jay started well again. Currid stepped up and hit Ryan Patrick over the middle. A twelve yard gain to the 41, Currid scrambled left for a second and five and hit Nicholas Rinaldi for a third and three.

No gain on the next play, John Jay decided they were already in four down territory. The snap sailed long, and now Somers had only seven yards to gobble up. Iglesias opened wide and scampered into the end zone for a 14-0 game at 6:31.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

The defense’s turn again, there was no quarter for the home team. John Jay moved backwards, and this got the special teams off the bus. Dean Palazzolo received the punt and rode the sideline to the 15. A play later, Violante had his second TD reception of the game.

4:27 still left in the first and the Somers defense didn’t last long again. Ryan Brush pulled in the interception, and the Tuskers took over at midfield. Three runs by Kelly and the Tuskers were first and ten at the 19.

A 3rd and seven did come due so Somers kept it in the family. Iglesias passed left for Tristan Iglesias, and his cut back freed up enough space to cruise into the end zone.

28-0, Kelly added the exclamation point to begin the second. An 80-yard touchdown run, and Somers could look ahead to next week. The Tuskers will host Harrison at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net