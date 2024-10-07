Open in App
    4-H Open House Set for Sunday at South County Park

    By Terry Wright,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yc5WE_0vxt2PA800

    4-H members learn the parts of a horse, possibly with help of this cardboard steed displayed in the Horse Barn at the Hunterdon County 4-H & Ag Fair.

    Credits: Terry Wright
    ARTICLE 4-H Open House Set for Sunday at South County Park

    It’s National 4-H Week, and all across the country, millions of 4-H members, alumni, volunteers and supporters will come together to celebrate the accomplishments of this vibrant community.

    In Hunterdon County, the 4-H program is hosting a recruitment open house on Sunday, Oct .13, 1-3 p.m. It will be at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds, South County Park, 1207 Route 179 between Ringoes and Lambertville. That’s the location of the 4-H and Agricultural Fair held each August.

    “The open house is to recruit new members and show them how they can become involved even if they don’t own or are interested in animals,” county 4-H Agent Sharon Toth said. The 4-H robotics club, which had become dormant “is coming back and they will be there!” she noted.

    Hunterdon has around 18 4-H clubs, ranging from the traditional farm animal, foods/nutrition and small animal groups to shooting sports, veterinary science, Seeing Eye puppies and again, robotics.

    For more information, call the 4-H office at 908-788-1341.

    The national theme for 4-H week is “Building a Ready Generation in a world of change.” According to the program, 4-H equips youth with skills for the future while meeting them where they are today. “Becoming Beyond Ready encompasses opportunities and experiences, connections and discovery, shaping youth into their true and authentic selves.”

    4-H is a youth outreach program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and land-grant universities. In New Jersey, 4-H is part of Rutgers Cooperative Extension.


    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

