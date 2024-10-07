Long List of Roselle Park Students Earn High Marks at Kean University



Kean University proudly congratulates the 3,959 students who earned a place on the Dean's List for Spring 2024.

Credits: Kean University

UNION, NJ - Local students are excelling at Kean University where over 50 were recognized for their academic achievement in the spring. "Earning a place on the Dean's List is a significant achievement that reflects each student's hard work and dedication to their academic success," said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. "We are incredibly proud of our students' accomplishments, and we are excited to see how they will continue to thrive."



The complete list of students includes:

Angeliana Luna

Bishoy Mikhail

Dylan Repollet

Busra Gocenler

Victoria Villanueva

Karanpreet Singh

Natalia Lucio

Jacob Piatkowski

Kalliope Mikros

Jake Schwartz Pizarro

Christopher Nelson

Dalila Nikovic

Brian Murray

Gurdeep Singh

Rebeca Rodriguez

Sharndeep Kaur

Kayla Mroposki

Armin Giljic

Zacaria Vargas

Oscar Mejia Rodriguez

Paige Provino

Alexander Ruiz

Jason Wild

Ryan Marino

Laura Silva

Isabella Barlett

Emma Cieslinski

Madison Cieslinski

Alexis Cieslinski

Dina Dokic

Matthew Alvarez

Sydnie Hudak

Lucas Donahue

Jonathan Gaugh

James Ford Jr

Emma Adams

Lory Jadan

Olivia Ranieri

Gianna Peterpaul

Stephanie Sanchez Meneses

Cynthia Lopez

Samantha Lopez

Katelyn Fischer

Jessica Salas

Ashley Reyes Padilla

Capri Wilson

Alissa Damiano

Aubree Gergich

Alyssa Wong

Andrei Hulpoi

Ana Karen Luna

Pedro Victoria

Yunni Bautista-Moreno

Omar Ahmed

Luna Dorismond

Nicholas Latorre

Julian Rago

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

Read more Education news in Roselle Park:

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net