    Long List of Roselle Park Students Earn High Marks at Kean University

    By Jason DeAlessi,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIel5_0vxrRX5C00

    Kean University proudly congratulates the 3,959 students who earned a place on the Dean's List for Spring 2024.

    Credits: Kean University

    UNION, NJ - Local students are excelling at Kean University where over 50 were recognized for their academic achievement in the spring. "Earning a place on the Dean's List is a significant achievement that reflects each student's hard work and dedication to their academic success," said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. "We are incredibly proud of our students' accomplishments, and we are excited to see how they will continue to thrive."

    The complete list of students includes:

    • Angeliana Luna
    • Bishoy Mikhail
    • Dylan Repollet
    • Busra Gocenler
    • Victoria Villanueva
    • Karanpreet Singh
    • Natalia Lucio
    • Jacob Piatkowski
    • Kalliope Mikros
    • Jake Schwartz Pizarro
    • Christopher Nelson
    • Dalila Nikovic
    • Brian Murray
    • Gurdeep Singh
    • Rebeca Rodriguez
    • Sharndeep Kaur
    • Kayla Mroposki
    • Armin Giljic
    • Zacaria Vargas
    • Oscar Mejia Rodriguez
    • Paige Provino
    • Alexander Ruiz
    • Jason Wild
    • Ryan Marino
    • Laura Silva
    • Isabella Barlett
    • Emma Cieslinski
    • Madison Cieslinski
    • Alexis Cieslinski
    • Dina Dokic
    • Matthew Alvarez
    • Sydnie Hudak
    • Lucas Donahue
    • Jonathan Gaugh
    • James Ford Jr
    • Emma Adams
    • Lory Jadan
    • Olivia Ranieri
    • Gianna Peterpaul
    • Stephanie Sanchez Meneses
    • Cynthia Lopez
    • Samantha Lopez
    • Katelyn Fischer
    • Jessica Salas
    • Ashley Reyes Padilla
    • Capri Wilson
    • Alissa Damiano
    • Aubree Gergich
    • Alyssa Wong
    • Andrei Hulpoi
    • Ana Karen Luna
    • Pedro Victoria
    • Yunni Bautista-Moreno
    • Omar Ahmed
    • Luna Dorismond
    • Nicholas Latorre
    • Julian Rago

    Read more Education news in Roselle Park:

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

