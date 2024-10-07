Hoboken Cupcake Wars: Winners Announced!



Credits: Alex Connell

HOBOKEN, NJ - The winners of the Hoboken Cupcake Wars have been announced!

On Saturday at Hoboken High School Gymnasium, contestants battled to see who had the best cupcakes, with three celebrity judges, namely Chef Melissa Ben-Ishay, Chef Brianna Peguero, and Chef Casey Repetti selecting the winner based on flavor, creativity and presentation.

Contestants were tasked with baking and decorating 3 dozen cupcakes for the competition.

There were a plethora of flavors, like butterbeer, apple cinnamon and even piña colada, to name a few.

The event raised funds for Hoboken High’s senior class, “For prom, for cap and gown, for senior barbecue, for senior trips - those are all rites of passage,” Robin Piccapietra, Principal of Hoboken High School told TAPinto Hoboken.

“A lot of the kids are so focused on academics or on sports so they don’t really have time to work and this is a good way for them to get involved and earn some money,” she added.

“I think it’s so nice for these people to come out and make these beautiful displays just for the purpose of showing their work to the community,” Haley Dobson, member of Hoboken High’s school government, told TAPinto Hoboken.

There were five competitive categories, including both adults and students, with one winner from each.

And the winners are…

**3-5 Category:** Tegan Craw

- **6-8 Category:** Riley Simons, Rose Simons, Ali Church, Maddie Ritter

-**9-12 Category:**Ava Pinn

- **Adult Category:** Jordan Hernandez, Joelle Hernandez, Masha Eltsufin

- **People’s Choice Winner:** Riley Simons, Rose Simons, Ali Church, and Maddie Ritter







