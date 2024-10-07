Annual Midtown Car Show Returns To Elizabeth



Credits: John Lee

ELIZABETH, NJ - Midtown Elizabeth’s Annual Car Show returns on October 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 2 Broad Street. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for October 20.

Midtown Elizabeth says all makes and models are welcome, but no motorcycles. Vehicle pre-registration is $20 and $30 on the event day. To register your vehicle or for sponsorships, volunteer, or vendor opportunities, click here .

The event is free for attendees and will include live entertainment, a kids' area, prizes, and food trucks.

In addition to the car show, there will be a sidewalk sale featuring local businesses. The three-day sale will be on October 18-20.

For more information, you may contact Midtown Elizabeth at 908-370-8676.

