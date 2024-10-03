Open in App
    Traffic Alert: Road Closures in Florham Park for Monday and Tuesday of Next Week

    By TAPinto Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qglyR_0vt1z1KM00

    Credits: Florham Park Police
    FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Police are advising residents and commuters of road closures in town for early next week. The intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Ridgedale Avenue will be closed for milling and paving on Monday and Tuesday, Oct 7-8th, from approximately 7 am to 4 pm.  Detours will be in place, but travelers should commute accordingly, expecting significant delays and avoiding the area if possible. There may be intermittent openings depending on the stage of the work, but full closure should be expected.  Local school transportation will be notified. The Police are also reminding travelers that the gas station at the corner is private property and not a public road. Summonses will continue to be issued if it is used as a cut-through.  “They are trying to run a business and should not be liable for commuters using their lot purely for convenience”.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

