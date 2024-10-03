Open in App
    Traffic Alert: Knoll Drive in Parsippany to be Closed on Thursday and Friday

    By TAPinto Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhWL7_0vt1HBqr00

    Credits: Tyler Brown/TAPinto Westfield

    PARSIPPANY, NJ - The Parsippany Police are advising residents of a road closure in town for this week.

    On Thursday, October 3rd and Friday, October 4th, Knoll Drive will be closed beginning at 7:00am due to drainage work being done on the road in front of the Parks and Forestry building. Parsippany Police will be on hand to divert traffic to Greenbank Road.

    The Senior Community Center will still be accessible from North Beverwyck Road. We apologize for any inconvenience.

