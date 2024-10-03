Open in App
    • TAPinto.net

    Michigan Deli Athletes of the Week: Alexa Rivera and Christiano Pacheco

    By Telina Cuppari,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flAGa_0vspntsR00

    Alexa Rivera and Christiano Pacheco have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week.

    Credits: Alexa Rivera and Christiano Pacheco
    KENILWORTH, NJ – Alexa Rivera and Christiano Pacheco have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Alexa Rivera is a sophomore at David Brearley and has been playing soccer for 10 years. She has also participated on the track team for a year. “One of my favorite sports memories is when my club team competed in the national championship in Florida. It was an unforgettable experience to play against top teams from around the country and to be part of such a high-level competition.” Outside of sports, Alexa loves spending time with her friends and working out. After graduation she hopes to play soccer at the college level. “While I’m not yet sure what career I want to pursue, I know I’d love to continue working in an environment surrounded by athletes.” Christiano Pacheco is a senior at David Brearley and plays soccer as a center back.  He loves the sport and has been playing soccer for 12 years. “My favorite memory was the feeling and the bus ride home after winning our Group 1 Sectional Final against North Arlington 3. When Chitiano is not on the field, he likes to hangout with friends and continue to play and practice soccer with friends. ”My goals after high school is to continue to play soccer throughout college and make it to the next stage of professional soccer."

    NOTE: The Athletes of the Week are chosen by David Brearley Middle High School Coaches.

    The Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Michigan Deli. Located at 219 Market Street, Michigan Deli is nestled between the industrial borders of Kenilworth and Roselle Park.  Michigan Deli serves up a spread of classic, old school, luncheonette style food with an emphasis on quality ingredients and homemade recipes. From prime locally sourced burgers to hand breaded chicken cutlets to homemade meatballs to house-made salads to handcrafted soups, to local favorites, and 6 foot subs—Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, a meal you’re taking home for dinner, or you’re in need of catering, you can pretty much count on finding something to satisfy your cravings or celebration needs!

    The owner, Sue, and her husband, Ray DeRosa both come from families who have spent years in the food industry and they have continued their family legacies together. Combined, they have a total of 50+ years in the food business and have honed in on cultivating a warm and welcoming environment coupled with a delicious and classic luncheonette experience. This is a place “where everybody knows your name” and you will find comfort not only in your tastebuds, but in your heart.

    Michigan Deli's hours are Monday through Friday 6am-3pm, Saturdays 7am-1pm, closed on Sundays. Follow Michigan Deli on Instagram @michigan_deli or on Facebook. Specials are posted daily! For pick up orders, deliveries, or hot/cold catering inquiries, call 908-245-8719. Ordering is also available on UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

    The Athletes of the Week will receive a burger, fries and a soft drink, courtesy of Michigan Deli.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

