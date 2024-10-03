Michigan Deli Athletes of the Week: Alexa Rivera and Christiano Pacheco



Alexa Rivera and Christiano Pacheco have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week.

Credits: Alexa Rivera and Christiano Pacheco

KENILWORTH, NJ – Alexa Rivera and Christiano Pacheco have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Alexa Rivera is a sophomore at David Brearley and has been playing soccer for 10 years. She has also participated on the track team for a year. “One of my favorite sports memories is when my club team competed in the national championship in Florida. It was an unforgettable experience to play against top teams from around the country and to be part of such a high-level competition.” Outside of sports, Alexa loves spending time with her friends and working out. After graduation she hopes to play soccer at the college level. “While I’m not yet sure what career I want to pursue, I know I’d love to continue working in an environment surrounded by athletes.” Christiano Pacheco is a senior at David Brearley and plays soccer as a center back. He loves the sport and has been playing soccer for 12 years. “My favorite memory was the feeling and the bus ride home after winning our Group 1 Sectional Final against North Arlington 3. When Chitiano is not on the field, he likes to hangout with friends and continue to play and practice soccer with friends. ”My goals after high school is to continue to play soccer throughout college and make it to the next stage of professional soccer."

NOTE: The Athletes of the Week are chosen by David Brearley Middle High School Coaches.

