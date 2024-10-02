Friends of Olean Library Sponsor Fall Teen Poetry Contest



Credits: Olean Public Library

OLEAN, NY — Poetry gives young writers the chance to express their emotions.

Poetry can be a friend, someone to talk to, a release of inner tensions.

Poetry helps people understand themselves, promotes thinking in images and translating the visual and emotional into words as well as understanding metaphor.

The staff at the Olean Public Library made those points in the October newsletter, announcing that to promote creativity and encourage different ways of thinking, the Friends of the Olean Library are sponsoring a poetry contest for high school students this fall.

Cash prizes will be awarded for winning poems in each grade from 9th through 12th. Poems may be on any topic but must be typed in 12-point type in a standard font such as Times New Roman.

Students should include in the top left corner of their submitted poems, their full names, the high schools they attend (or note if they are homeschooled), their grade levels, one teacher's name and an email address to contact.

Students may submit poems through teachers or drop them off at the library, 134 N. Second St., marked for the attention of the Friends Poetry Contest, on or before Nov. 27. Late entries can not be considered.

For further information, students can email rugg3963@gmail.com .

