Chargers Cross-Country Team led by Senior Shyami Craig at Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational



The Chargers boys cross-country freshmen team along with head coach Morgan Clark shows off the program's first team plaque of the season.

Credits: Photo Courtesy of Spotswood High School Cross-Country

JACKSON, NJ - The Spotswood High School cross-country teams took to the course once again in the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational on Saturday. Once again, the race was held against the backdrop of raindrops. The run featured 101 cross-country teams from all over the Northeast. In the first race of the day, senior Shyami Craig ran a personal best time of 16:31. Craig placed ninth in a field of 127 boys varsity runners to bring home a medal. Junior Anthony Oryniak also earned a medal, finishing in 15th place with a personal best time of 16:38.

Spotwood's boys varsity cross-country team also had personal best times from senior Tyler Andre, sophomore David Donovan and junior Noah Rodrigues. Andre's time was 17:06. Donovan finished with a time of 17:20 and Rodrigues had a time of 17:44. Senior Matt Reed finished with a time of 18:09 and junior Kris Matias reached the finish with a time of 18:45.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

“They improved their team average from 17:30 at the Spotswood 5K to 17:04,” Spotswood High School cross-country head coach Morgan Clark said of the Chargers' finish at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational.

“The varsity boys placed fifth out of 18 schools in the Varsity C division, and were the highest-placing New Jersey school in Varsity C,” Clark continued. “Shyami and Anthony were also the first and second in New Jersey boys in Varsity C. The varsity boys have been really working hard since the summer pre-season, and it was great to see them achieve these big personal records on Saturday, even in the rain. The day was also a big success for our boys who raced in the junior varsity race, as seven of the 10 of them also ran new personal records.”

Spotswood's boys varsity team had an 11th place finish out of 101 teams. They also placed third overall among New Jersey cross-country teams. Craig was 34th out of a field of 999 runners.

The freshmen boys runners also made a statement in Saturday's race, placing second as a team in the Frosh B race of 3200-meters.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

“They were led by Caleb Murphy with his sixth place finish out of 137 runners at 11:07,” said Clark. “Jude Wilberforce (11:55) and Joaquim Costa (11:59) also took home medals for finishing 20th and 25th. The frosh boys team was rounded out by Aidan Uhl (12:16), Collin Bitalla (12:17), Daniel Loughran (12:17), Cyrus Magno (12:20), Lucas Hayes (13:12), Hunter Levy (13:15) and Zhanqing Zhang (15:00).”

“The boys earned our first team plaque of the season,” Clark added. “This is the first time many of them have run cross-country, and they are really off to a great start.”

The Chargers girls cross-country team had a great race day as well.

“On the girls' side, senior Jada Palacios was our top finisher, beating her Spotswood 5k time by over 30 seconds for a new personal record of 21:33,” Clark said. “She was 56th out of 150 girls in the Varsity C race. Jada was also our top female finisher last year. Joined by her in the Varsity C girls race was senior Ashley Judah, who also ran to a new personal record of 22:13. Jada and Ashley both earned all-white division the past two cross-country seasons, and are looking to earn it for a third and final time this season.”

“Our two top returners have been putting in the work since summer pre-season, and it's exciting to see that reflected by their new personal records,” Clark said. “It was a successful day for all the girls in both the varsity and junior varsity races, as 10 of our 12 girls who raced ran a new personal record.”

Complete Chargers results can be found online at MileSplitNJ . The Chargers cross-country teams are back at it on Saturday when Spotswood heads to the hilly course of Holmdel Park to compete in the Shore Coaches Invitational on Saturday, October 5.

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net