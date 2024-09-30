Concert to Highlight Yacht Rock Era



BASKING RIDGE, NJ - Join the Fellowship Village Life Plan Community for their annual Concert on the Green featuring the Yacht Rock Gold Experience on Saturday, October 5 from 4:00-6:00PM. The event will include opening remarks from Basking Ridge Mayor, Jennifer Asay, food trucks (Cozz Coffee, Empabake Empanadas, and Chubis Burger), and a beer and wine garden. Concert on the Green is a family-friendly, free event that will be open to the public.

Yacht Rock Gold brings all your favorite hits from the late 1970s to the early 1980s. Featuring four lead singers, accompanied by a five-piece rhythm section, an iconic sax, flute and lines that bring audiences to their feet, Yacht Rock Gold celebrates generations of music fans.

In the event of inclement weather, the Concert on the Green will take place inside the Sieminski Theatre. Parking will be available on site.

No outdoor coolers will be permitted.

