    Concert to Highlight Yacht Rock Era

    By Tapinto Basking Ridge Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ywBm_0vpJwO9K00

    Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

    BASKING RIDGE, NJ - Join the Fellowship Village Life Plan Community for their annual Concert on the Green featuring the Yacht Rock Gold Experience on Saturday, October 5 from 4:00-6:00PM. The event will include opening remarks from Basking Ridge Mayor, Jennifer Asay, food trucks (Cozz Coffee, Empabake Empanadas, and Chubis Burger), and a beer and wine garden. Concert on the Green is a family-friendly, free event that will be open to the public.

    Yacht Rock Gold brings all your favorite hits from the late 1970s to the early 1980s. Featuring four lead singers, accompanied by a five-piece rhythm section, an iconic sax, flute and lines that bring audiences to their feet, Yacht Rock Gold celebrates generations of music fans.

    In the event of inclement weather, the Concert on the Green will take place inside the Sieminski Theatre. Parking will be available on site.

    No outdoor coolers will be permitted.

    Located at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, Fellowship Village is a premier Life Plan Community serving active older adults for over 25 years. A part of FellowshipLIFE, a not-for-profit organization with a vision to transform the aging experience and empower all those we serve to live their best life, Fellowship Village offers 5-star quality amenities and services. Across 72 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds with access to walking trails, outdoor dining and amenities, Fellowship Village offers residents Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing and Sub-Acute Rehabilitation. Fellowship Village also offers a wide array of at-home services to help you maintain your independence and remain in your home throughout New Jersey.

    FellowshipLIFE is a not-for-profit organization with a vision to transform the aging experience and empower all those we serve to live their best life. With five exceptional Life Plan Communities in New Jersey offering services that focus on personalized wellness, an active lifestyle, and establishing new and lasting friendships, FellowshipLIFE has a strong reputation for quality and excellence in senior living. Our dedication to older adults spans multiple aspects of senior living services, including Independent Living, Supported Living, Home Care, Medical Services and Wellness Programs for those who live in our active older adult communities or reside in surrounding areas throughout New Jersey.

