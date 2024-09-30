Several Traffic Updates Announced In Elizabeth



Credits: Shutterstock / Kent Weakley

ELIZABETH, NJ - The Elizabeth Police Department announced several traffic updates in a social media post on Monday afternoon.

Route 28 is scheduled to have single-lane closures in both directions, starting at 8 p.m. on Monday night until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The New Jersey Department of Transportation says the single lane is scheduled to be closed in various locations between the Garden State Parkway in Cranford and Route 27 Southbound in Elizabeth.

Lane closures are expected to begin in the right lane and move to the left lane as work progresses. The construction being completed is part of Union County’s Pavement Preservation Project and will be taking place on Monday and Friday nights over the next several months says the NJDOT.

For up-to-date traffic information, you may visit the NJDOT’s traffic information website . The timing of work may change depending on weather conditions or other factors.

