ICYMI: Scenes from Neptune vs New Egypt Soccer Game 9/28/24



Neptune vs New Egypt, 9/28/24

Credits: Kaeleigh MacLennan (kasmac.photos on Instagram)

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP - Neptune Township High School's Varsity Soccer Team bested New Egypt on Saturday in 311-to-1 victory. If you weren't able to make the game, you'll want to sign up for TAPinto Neptune's coverage and please enjoy these game day snaps provided by permission of Neptune Township student photographer Kaeleigh MacLennan ( kasmac.photos on Instagram )!

