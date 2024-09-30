Montclair Resident Intercepts Package Theft



MONTCLAIR, NJ - On September 18, a resident on Elm Street reported an attempted package theft.

According to the report given to Montclair Police officers, the complainant said that a white female, estimated to be in her forties or fifties, was seen entering the property and trying to steal a package from the front steps. The suspect was described as wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.

Police said, “As the female was walking away, the resident began knocking on her window to get the suspect's attention. The female then turned around and dropped the package back on the front steps.”

The incident is under investigation.

