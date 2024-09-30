Open in App
    Montclair Resident Intercepts Package Theft

    By Natalie Heard Hackett,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3703p0_0vokQTep00

    Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

    MONTCLAIR, NJ - On September 18, a resident on Elm Street reported an attempted package theft.

    According to the report given to Montclair Police officers, the complainant said that a white female, estimated to be in her forties or fifties, was seen entering the property and trying to steal a package from the front steps. The suspect was described as wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.

    Police said, “As the female was walking away, the resident began knocking on her window to get the suspect's attention. The female then turned around and dropped the package back on the front steps.”

    The incident is under investigation.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Fayka
    2d ago
    Ever play the game mouse trap? Need to start setting those up on your porches
