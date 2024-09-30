Open in App
    Jon Bramnick to Launch New "Funny" Vodka

    By TAPinto Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2em1oM_0vok9z8L00

    Funny Vodka

    Credits: Jon Bramnick

    Jon Bramnick is launching a new line of vodka.  It's called ‘Funny’ Vodka and will be introduced to the public on Sunday, October 6th.

    The kickoff will take place at Heathermeade Distilling at 835 Fairfield Avenue at 4pm on Sunday, October 6th.

    Colleen Cortese of Chatham, an avid vodka drinker, got a tasting preview and had this to say “It's better than Grey Goose and Ketle One. Probably the smoothest vodka I ever tasted!”

    Proceeds from the sales will be donated to charity by Jon Bramnick. The first round of profits have already been donated to the Cheshire Home in Florham Park.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNzfV_0vok9z8L00

