Jon Bramnick to Launch New "Funny" Vodka



Funny Vodka

Credits: Jon Bramnick

Jon Bramnick is launching a new line of vodka. It's called ‘Funny’ Vodka and will be introduced to the public on Sunday, October 6th.

The kickoff will take place at Heathermeade Distilling at 835 Fairfield Avenue at 4pm on Sunday, October 6th.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

Colleen Cortese of Chatham, an avid vodka drinker, got a tasting preview and had this to say “It's better than Grey Goose and Ketle One. Probably the smoothest vodka I ever tasted!”

Proceeds from the sales will be donated to charity by Jon Bramnick. The first round of profits have already been donated to the Cheshire Home in Florham Park.

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net