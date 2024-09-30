Open in App
    Bottle Hill Day and the Madison Car Show Coming Saturday October 5

    By TAPinto Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03c2al_0vojH15o00

    Credits: TAPinto

    MADISON, NJ -  Bottle Hill Day and the Madison Car Show will take place on Saturday, October 5. The 49th annual event  will run from 10am - 5pm.

    According to organizers, the rain-or-shine street festival spans over six blocks  with sidewalk sales, four stages with live music, three Amusement Areas, food, and 225+ vendors. There will be a Food Court on Cook Avenue, a Food Truck Court on Kings Road and other food vendors throughout the festival as well as a Beer Gardon.

    The 29th Annual Madison Car Show  will also take place Saturday in the parking lot of the Madison Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters, 29 Prospect St. The event is just a short walk from the Bottle Hill Day festivities, which are held in Madison’s business district.

    The Madison Car Show features a wide array of vehicles across various categories, including hot rods, trucks, customs, antiques, classics, and street machines. While there is no set admission fee, donations are welcomed and greatly appreciated at the gate.

    Peter Daniele, owner of Rose City Collision at 291 Main Street, serves as the longtime chair of the Madison Car Show committee. Daniele is also a vice president of the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, an independent, non-profit business league.

    “We expect several hundred car enthusiasts to admire the sparkle, shine, and spectacle of dozens of unique automobiles and trucks right here in our hometown, the Rose City, for one day only," said Daniele. “The car show site is located between Madison's Borough Hall and the Madison Public Safety Building at the corner of Prospect St.”

    "This event attracts exceptional cars and creates a lively atmosphere," said Robbin Salmeri, owner of Cleaners Advantage. "The Madison Car Show highlights our local automotive businesses and boosts the community’s prestige." Salmeri also serves as the president of the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.

    Participants in the show have the chance to win awards and door prizes. The Madison Car Show will present eight top awards, twelve special awards—including categories for engine, paint, and vehicle type—and “Top 50” awards for the best fifty entries. All awards are sponsored by local businesses.

    The car show begins at 9 a.m., with the awards ceremony starting at 3:00 p.m

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

