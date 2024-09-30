Morris Plains and Morristown to Host "Coffee with a Cop" ; Wednesday Oct. 2



Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ - The Morris Plains and the Morristown Police Department will be holding “Coffee with a Cop” events this Wednesday.

The Morris Plains Police invite the community to come have "coffee with a cop" on Wednesday October 2 at Chick-fil-A in Morris Plains. The event will run from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

The Morristown Police Department will hold a similar event, also on Wednesday at Lokl Cafe in Morristown. The event will run from 8am - 11am.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events were held across the country as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net