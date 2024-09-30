Open in App
    Morris Plains and Morristown to Host "Coffee with a Cop" ; Wednesday Oct. 2

    By TAPinto Morristown Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dE3Ec_0vojBZPv00

    Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

    MORRIS PLAINS, NJ -  The Morris Plains and the Morristown Police Department will be holding “Coffee with a Cop” events this Wednesday.

    The Morris Plains Police invite the community to come have "coffee with a cop" on Wednesday October 2 at Chick-fil-A in Morris Plains.  The event will run from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

    The Morristown Police Department will hold a similar event, also on Wednesday at Lokl Cafe in Morristown. The event will run from 8am - 11am.

    Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events were held across the country as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

    .

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

