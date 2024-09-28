Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TAPinto.net

    Nutley Farmers Market is a Best Bet at the Nutley Fall Festival

    By John Lee,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfPZB_0vnBSY0g00

    Nutella Cookies from BakerNJ

    Credits: John Lee

    NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Farmers Market is always a Sunday 'Best Bet,' with food, drink, and merchandise. This week, the market will be in Memorial Park starting at 11 a.m. for the annual Fall Festival.

    The Sunday Nutley Farmers Market has become an ersatz community center, with residents running into and connecting with friends and neighbors, or even local celebrities.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

    TAPinto Nutley has interviewed some local celebrities over the course of the summer regarding their best bets at the market.  With so many people passing the market this week, why not reshare their favorites:

    Dr. Scarpelli Shares This Week's Best Bets at the Nutley Farmers Market

    Lisa Zitola Shares This Week's Best Bets at the Nutley Farmers Market

    Zach Sebek Shares This Week's Best Bets at the Nutley Farmers Market

    DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

    Sal Scarpelli Shares This Week's Best Bets at the Nutley Farmers Market

    Michele Tortorello Shares This Week's Best Bets at the Nutley Farmers Market

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Lonely
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment10 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    ‘Check the bottom’: Woman issues warning after flipping over her Instant Pot
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Visit Atlantic City Announces Leadership Transition as Larry Sieg Retires
    TAPinto.net20 hours ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Customer goes to fancy restaurant and orders pasta. Then they spot the Barilla farfalle box in back
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True | September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy