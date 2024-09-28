Open in App
    Broad St Closed Today for Fiesta Latina in Bloomfield

    By TAPinto Bloomfield Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cfjM_0vn6fDyy00

    Credits: Bloomfield Recreation Department

    BLOOMFIELD, NJ- -For those traveling through Bloomfield today, the Bloomfield Police Department has announced that Broad Street will be closed today, Saturday 9/28, between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    The closure will take place between Liberty Street and Park Street and is due to the 2024 The Fiesta Latina Event.

    All drivers are urged to plan an alternate route. All are invited to attend the event.

    All cars must be moved from Broad St. All vehicles that are not moved are subject to being issued a ticket and towed.

    For those attending the Fiesta Latina,  it is a town wide celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Enjoy live music, local artists, tasty food trucks, fun activities for the kids and more. It’s all happening from 12 PM to 4 PM on the Historic Town Green.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

