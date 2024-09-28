Morristown Football Fell to Mount Olive 49-35



Credits: Tapinto.net File Photo

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ - The Morristown football team lost to Mount Olive 49-35 on Friday night. The Colonials dropped to 2-3 on the season. Mount Olive was leading by 28 heading into the half. The Colonials scored 21 points in the third. Colonail Reed Donegan, James Dzikowski and Jasiah Brown all scored.

Jesaih Brown and Jeremiah Moreau found the end zone but it wasn't enough to top Mount Olive

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

Morristown will host Old Bridge on October 5. Game time is 2:30pm.

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net