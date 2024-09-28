Open in App
    Morristown Football Fell to Mount Olive 49-35

    By TAPinto Morristown Staff,

    2 days ago

    Credits: Tapinto.net File Photo

    MOUNT OLIVE, NJ -  The Morristown football team lost to Mount Olive 49-35 on Friday night. The Colonials dropped to 2-3 on the season. Mount Olive was leading by 28 heading into the half.  The Colonials scored 21 points in the third. Colonail Reed Donegan, James Dzikowski and Jasiah Brown all scored.

    Jesaih Brown and Jeremiah Moreau found the end zone but it wasn't enough to top Mount Olive

    Morristown will host Old Bridge on October 5. Game time is 2:30pm.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

