Taos has a nice mix of steady retail work and flexible side‑gigs right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Taos, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team, keep key sales areas looking sharp, and deliver “Legendary Service” to rural lifestyle customers. Good fit if you have retail or farm/ranch experience and want more responsibility plus solid benefits for full‑timers.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC

Location: Taos, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level grocery front‑end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and customer questions. Weekly pay, flexible hours, and training make this a good first job or side job if you’re 16+ and like a fast pace.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Location: Taos, NM (travel within ~25 miles)

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Salary: $13/hour

Work mostly on your own in big retail stores, setting displays, stocking, and updating shelf layouts. You set your hours around project needs, and there are benefits options plus room to grow if you like independent, on‑the‑go work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.