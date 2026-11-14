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🛒 Taos, NM Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
Taos has a nice mix of steady retail work and flexible side‑gigs right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.
Team Leader
- Employer: Tractor Supply Company
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small team, keep key sales areas looking sharp, and deliver “Legendary Service” to rural lifestyle customers. Good fit if you have retail or farm/ranch experience and want more responsibility plus solid benefits for full‑timers.
Front End Entry Level
- Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry‑level grocery front‑end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and customer questions. Weekly pay, flexible hours, and training make this a good first job or side job if you’re 16+ and like a fast pace.
Master Merchandiser
- Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising
- Location: Taos, NM (travel within ~25 miles)
- Type: Part-time, flexible schedule
- Salary: $13/hour
Work mostly on your own in big retail stores, setting displays, stocking, and updating shelf layouts. You set your hours around project needs, and there are benefits options plus room to grow if you like independent, on‑the‑go work.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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