Taos healthcare is busy right now, with solid options for nurses, pharmacists, and physicians. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several ways to plug in fast.

Employer: Chloeta

Chloeta Location: Taos, NM (onsite, 8:00am–5:00pm)

(onsite, 8:00am–5:00pm) Type: Full-time, 12-month contract with potential extension

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage and evaluate patient care plans, educate patients and families, and coordinate with providers in a facility setting. Requires a BSN, current RN license, BLS, and at least 1 year of nursing experience; strong benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and disability coverage.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Taos, NM

Type: Locum/Contract

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates pay)

Hospital-based OB role with full-scope clinic and call, about 20 deliveries/month and 10 outpatients/day, covering unassigned and ER OB call patients (no scheduled GYN procedures). Requires hospital privileges, NRP, ACLS, and BLS, with CompHealth handling housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Taos, NM

Type: Local contract, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $80 per hour

Inpatient pharmacist role handling physician orders, dispensing, labeling, inventory, patient counseling, and basic clinical services. Comes with a $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing day 1, guaranteed stipend if called off, and an extra-hour bonus for working beyond your contracted hours.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel contract, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr AM shifts

Pay: $2,587–$2,775 per week (depending on experience/qualifications)

Acute-care pharmacist contract in a hospital setting, including monitoring drug charts and supply, patient education, and medication selection. Requires a current New Mexico pharmacist license and 1+ year acute hospital experience; offers medical, dental, vision, life, pet insurance, 401(k), CEU access, and day-1 benefits.

If one of these fits you, click through, double-check the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.