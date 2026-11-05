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Taos
🏥 Taos NM Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel CT Openings
5 days ago
Taos is buzzing with high-paying travel healthcare contracts plus a local caregiving role if you want to stay close to home. Most of these are 13-week CT Tech travel gigs starting 11/16/2026.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,298/week
- Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts
- Pay: $3,298 per week
This is the top-paying CT Tech contract on the list, with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,254/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts
- Pay: $3,254 per week
40-hour week with daytime-style 8-hour shifts and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a long-established travel agency.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,946/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,946 per week
Night-shift CT Tech role with day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,944/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr flexible shifts
- Pay: $2,944 per week
Three 12s per week for a solid CT Tech contract, with standard travel benefits and a bit more built-in time off.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,946/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr nights
- Pay: $2,946 per week
Night-shift CT Tech role with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,944/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr flexible shifts
- Pay: $2,944 per week
Three 12s per week for a solid CT Tech contract, with standard travel benefits and a bit more built-in time off.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,883/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $2,883 per week
Rotating 12-hour shifts with a Joint Commission–accredited agency offering day-one health coverage, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,852/week
- Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts (nights or 5x8 days)
- Pay: $2,709–$2,852 per week
Named a Best Nurse Agency, GLC offers multiple shift options, weekly direct deposit, health benefits, 401(k), and possible completion/signing bonuses.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,568/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Taos, NM
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr variable shifts
- Pay: $2,568 per week
CT Tech contract with guaranteed hours, day-one nationwide insurance, 401(k) with match, vacation bonuses, and strong 24/7 clinical support.
Caregiver / Home Health Aide – Part-Time
- Employer: Simplicity Home Care
- Location: Taos, NM (in-home)
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay noted)
Provide in-home support for seniors and veterans—help with daily tasks, companionship, and light housekeeping—with flexible schedules and chances to grow your hours.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while the posting is still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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