🏥 Taos NM Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel CT Openings

Taos is buzzing with high-paying travel healthcare contracts plus a local caregiving role if you want to stay close to home. Most of these are 13-week CT Tech travel gigs starting 11/16/2026.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts

Pay: $3,298 per week

This is the top-paying CT Tech contract on the list, with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr flexible shifts

Pay: $3,254 per week

40-hour week with daytime-style 8-hour shifts and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a long-established travel agency.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr night shifts

Pay: $2,946 per week

Night-shift CT Tech role with day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr flexible shifts

Pay: $2,944 per week

Three 12s per week for a solid CT Tech contract, with standard travel benefits and a bit more built-in time off.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr nights

Pay: $2,946 per week

Night-shift CT Tech role with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr flexible shifts

Pay: $2,944 per week

Three 12s per week for a solid CT Tech contract, with standard travel benefits and a bit more built-in time off.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

Pay: $2,883 per week

Rotating 12-hour shifts with a Joint Commission–accredited agency offering day-one health coverage, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks.

Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.

GLC On-The-Go, Inc. Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts (nights or 5x8 days)

Pay: $2,709–$2,852 per week

Named a Best Nurse Agency, GLC offers multiple shift options, weekly direct deposit, health benefits, 401(k), and possible completion/signing bonuses.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Taos, NM

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr variable shifts

Pay: $2,568 per week

CT Tech contract with guaranteed hours, day-one nationwide insurance, 401(k) with match, vacation bonuses, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Simplicity Home Care

Simplicity Home Care Location: Taos, NM (in-home)

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay noted)

Provide in-home support for seniors and veterans—help with daily tasks, companionship, and light housekeeping—with flexible schedules and chances to grow your hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.