📅 Taos Kids Wrestling Club for ages 5–12 starts this week

📅 Kids wrestling club starting this week in Taos

The Taos Kids Wrestling Club is starting up this week.

Who: Girls and boys ages 5–12

Girls and boys ages When: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays , 5:30–7:00 PM

, Where: The new wrestling gym at the high school

If you’re interested in getting your child involved, you can bring them to practice on those days and times.

For questions or more details, call 575-770-7843.