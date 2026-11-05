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📅 Taos Kids Wrestling Club for ages 5–12 starts this week
4 days ago
📅 Kids wrestling club starting this week in Taos
The Taos Kids Wrestling Club is starting up this week.
- Who: Girls and boys ages 5–12
- When: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, 5:30–7:00 PM
- Where: The new wrestling gym at the high school
If you’re interested in getting your child involved, you can bring them to practice on those days and times.
For questions or more details, call 575-770-7843.
More Info: Taos Wrestling Club — Taos Charter School
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