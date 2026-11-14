State road closure records list planned closures on highways across Western Maryland, Frederick County, the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland for Saturday, Nov. 14. The records generally give no reason and no end time, and several of the entries are lane, shoulder or ramp closures rather than full shutdowns.

Western Maryland

In Washington County, the records list closures on I-81 north and south between mile markers 3 and 4, on I-70 east, on I-70 east at St. Paul Road near mile marker 20.0, and on I-70 westbound from Downsville Pike to Greencastle Pike, between mile markers 28 and 24.

In Allegany County, closures are listed on I-68 west at mile marker 64.0 and on MD 135 west. A separate entry covers I-68 west at Exit 46, MD 144 Naves Cross Road, where the westbound lanes and the right on-ramp are affected.

Frederick County

Frederick County has two entries: US 340 east and west, and MD 75 north.

Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland

On the Eastern Shore, the records list US 13 north past MD 346 in Wicomico County. In Worcester County, closures are listed on US 13 north and south at the Pocomoke River Bridge, US 50 east and MD 528 south. The Pocomoke River Bridge entry describes a closure of traffic lanes and shoulders. It was created at 4:44 a.m. Saturday and updated at about 9 a.m.

In Kent County, US 301 north and south is listed between Galena Road and River Road. In Southern Maryland, MD 227 east in Charles County is also on the list.

What Drivers Should Know

The records do not explain why these closures are planned, how long they will last or what detours are in place. Because some are lane, shoulder or ramp closures, the effect on traffic may be limited, but the listings do not make that clear.

Drivers on these routes Saturday can check real-time conditions on MDOT CHART before leaving.

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