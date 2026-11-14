Maryland households struggling with winter energy bills can apply for state help now. The typical U.S. household is projected to spend about $1,030 on heating this winter, 8.7 percent more than last winter, according to ConsumerAffairs reporting on a National Energy Assistance Directors Association outlook. Costs vary by home heating fuel and region, and about one in six households is already behind on utility bills, the report said.

Who Offers Help

Energy assistance in Maryland runs through the Department of Human Services’ Office of Home Energy Programs. Benefits rise by up to 32 percent for the 2026-2027 season, which runs from July 2026 through June 2027, according to the 211 Maryland utility assistance guide. The money does not have to be repaid and does not affect other public benefits such as food stamps or Social Security.

Three kinds of help are available. The Maryland Energy Assistance Program helps with heating bills, the Electric Universal Service Program helps with electric bills, and arrearage assistance helps with large past-due electric and gas bills. Eligibility is based on income, and the limits change every year, so applicants should check the current numbers before applying.

How to Apply

Residents can apply online at MarylandBenefits.gov, through a local home energy program office or their local Department of Social Services, or by calling the Department of Human Services at 1-800-332-6347 (TTY 1-800-735-2258). Dialing 211 at any time connects callers to local help.

What to Bring

Applicants commonly need a photo ID, with a name that matches the utility bill, and proof of residence such as a lease or mortgage statement. They also need Social Security card copies for every household member and proof of all gross household income from the last 30 days. If they have one, applicants should include their most recent utility bill or shut-off notice and their latest heating bill or receipt.

Eligibility notification can take three to four weeks, according to 211. A letter is mailed, and funds go directly to the utility company.

Shut-Off Protection

The Utility Service Protection Program protects low-income families from utility turn-off during the winter heating season, and all households eligible for the heating program can take part. Customers can also ask their utility for a 12-month payment plan. The Fuel Fund of Maryland helps BGE and bulk fuel customers who meet its criteria, including an active shut-off notice, once every 12 months.

Home Repair Help

A separate program under the same name, the Maryland Energy Assistance Program at the Department of Housing and Community Development, helps with heating, cooling and hot water system repair or replacement. Its 2025-26 funding was fully spent and available by waitlist only. The next funding cycle runs from Nov. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027, depending on available funding, and the program prioritizes homeowners. Residents already approved for Department of Human Services energy assistance can call the intake line at 1-855-583-8976.

What’s Next

Because eligibility decisions can take three to four weeks, residents who are behind on bills may want to apply early and ask their utility about a payment plan in the meantime. Anyone unsure where to start can dial 211.

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