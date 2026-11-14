Maryland recorded 1,315 drug overdose deaths in 2025, a 26 percent drop from the year before and the lowest annual total in 10 years, according to provisional state data. It was the fourth straight annual decrease. The state also points residents to naloxone, the medication that reverses an opioid overdose, and to free programs that hand it out.

What the Numbers Show

The figures come from a Maryland Department of Health announcement on Jan. 30. The 2025 total is 53 percent below the 2021 peak of 2,800 deaths. Fentanyl-related deaths fell 31 percent, from 1,314 in 2024 to 906 in 2025.

Maryland also distributed a record of more than 440,000 doses of naloxone and more than 272,000 drug test strips in 2025. The data comes from the state’s Overdose Data Dashboard and is provisional, so counts may rise as death investigations conclude.

Health officials have credited the decline largely to wider distribution of overdose prevention medication and more treatment options, Capital News Service reported. Distribution of naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, has risen 199 percent since 2020, and fentanyl test strip distribution has risen 239 percent, according to state portal data cited in that report.

Gov. Wes Moore said there is more work to do. Emily Keller, the state’s special secretary of overdose response, said every Marylander can take part in efforts to reduce overdoses.

Where to Get Naloxone

At a pharmacy, call ahead and ask for naloxone. A statewide standing order means no individual prescription is needed, and residents can buy it over the counter or bill their insurance, according to the StopOverdose.maryland.gov naloxone page. If a pharmacy is out of stock, customers can ask it to order some.

Free Programs and Mail Delivery

Overdose Response Programs authorized by the Maryland Department of Health provide free naloxone, fentanyl test strips and xylazine test strips. They include local health departments and community organizations, and the state keeps a list of approved entities. Some counties also offer free naloxone delivered by mail, so residents should ask a program near them whether it serves their county.

The state’s Naloxone Electronic Toolkit includes a short training video on giving naloxone nasal spray and providing basic life support. Instructions on how to give naloxone are on a separate state site.

Health officials advise carrying naloxone and checking its expiration date. Room temperature is ideal, though naloxone that has been exposed to heat is better than none.

Where to Find Help

Anyone struggling with substance use or a behavioral health crisis can call or text 988. The state also runs a treatment locator at search.988.mdinfonet.org for finding care nearby. The Office of Overdose Response can be reached at 443-381-9221, and Maryland Relay users can dial 7-1-1. In an emergency, call 911.

What’s Next

The state updates its overdose dashboard monthly, according to the Maryland Department of Health, and the 2025 totals could change as investigations finish. Residents who want to be prepared do not need to wait for a crisis. A call to a local pharmacy or health department is enough to find out where to pick up naloxone, free or at the counter.

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