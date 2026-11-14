Tannersville’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and tip potential, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Team PRIDE franchise)

Domino's (Team PRIDE franchise) Location: Tannersville, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Drivers $8–$10/hr + tips (about $15–$25/hr total); CSRs $12/hr; Pizza Makers $13/hr; Shift Managers $14–$15/hr; Assistant Manager $16/hr; GM in Training $17/hr salary

Fast, busy pizza shop with flexible scheduling, clear pay ladder, and room to grow from driver or CSR up to management. Includes health, vision, dental options and employee discounts.

Employer: Smuggler's Cove Restaurant

Location: Tannersville, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $100–$400 per day (plus tips, based on performance and shifts)

Busy, long-time local favorite with 40+ years in business, strong regular crowd, and competitive daily earnings. Great fit if you have serving experience, love talking with guests, and want flexible schedules and employee discounts.

Employer: Smuggler's Cove Restaurant

Location: Tannersville, PA

Type: Likely Part-time / Full-time (not specified)

Likely Part-time / Full-time (not specified) Pay: $80–$150 per day

Good entry role if you’re newer to restaurants—experience is a plus but not required, and they’ll train the right person. You’ll greet guests, help servers, and keep the flow smooth, with flexible schedules and employee discounts.

Employer: Smuggler's Cove Restaurant

Location: Tannersville, PA 18372

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $100–$400 per day

High-earning bartending spot in a busy, established restaurant with strong regulars. Ideal if you already know your cocktails, can handle a fast bar, and want flexible hours plus employee discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.