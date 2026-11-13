Headed out on a cruise with some young adults in tow? Or maybe you are taking a Spring Break cruise while in college and not sure if you’re allowed to play blackjack or roulette while on the ship.

No matter the reason, it’s a good question to ask how old do you have to be to gamble in a cruise ship casino. After all, once the ship goes into international waters, there aren’t many laws, right?

Well, not so fast…

Here’s How Old You Need to Be for Cruise Ship Gambling

Let’s answer the pressing question first. For most cruises, you need only be 18 years old to gamble in the ship’s casino. This includes the major cruise lines sailing the Caribbean like Carnival and Royal Caribbean.

Eighteen years old is a full three years younger than what’s allowed in casinos in the United States — including Las Vegas. So if you’re a young adult that really has the itch to gamble, play poker, or throw the dice, then a cruise ship is the only place we know of that allows you to do so legally at 18 years old.

That doesn’t mean you should set up a gambling junket on a cruise ship just yet. There are a few more things to know about cruise ship gambling.

First, not every cruise line allows gaming at 18 on every cruise. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 21 year old age limit for its casino. MSC has a 21 year old age limit when sailing in the Caribbean. And Royal Caribbean puts an age limit of 21 on casino gambling if you are taking an Alaskan cruise.

As well, gambling is not allowed until the ship is well away from shore due to local, land-based laws while in port. While the statutes will vary by location, don’t think you’ll just be able to hop aboard and start playing slots. It usually takes an hour or two of sailing before the ship is far enough from land to open the casino. The first night you cruise, the casino normally doesn’t open for play until around 6 p.m.

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