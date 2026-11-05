One of the Biggest Cruise Ships on the Planet Is About to Make Its Debut

Cruising continues to get bigger… in more ways than one. Not only are more people than ever taking cruises (a staggering 37 million passengers globally in 2025) but fleets also continue to welcome larger ships across the board.

MSC World Asia — a sister-ship to MSC World America shown here — is set to make its official debut in a month. It will come in as one of the largest cruise ships on the planet.

Case in point: One of the largest cruise ships in the world is set to make its debut in just a month and its size is staggering.

MSC World Asia Sets Sail in December

MSC World Asia is slated to start sailing Europe on December 4, 2026. When it does, the third entry into the MSC’s World-class ships will be tied for the tenth-largest cruise ship in the world based on gross tonnage. (Royal Caribbean currently holds spots 1-9 with its Icon and Oasis-class vessels.)

215,000 gross tons, nearly 1,100 feet in length, and carrying nearly 7,000 passengers at full capacity, the World-class ships are an experience unto themselves. (We recently sailed MSC World America, a sister-ship, which you can read about here.)

While there are definite similarities to other ships in the class, the theme of the MSC’s newest ship looks to the Far East for inspiration.

The ship’s Asian theming comes through with the Pan-Asian Street Bar, and dragon sculpture at the back of the ship. Image courtesy of MSC Cruises.

For instance, you’ll find lots of Asian-themed design throughout the ship, including a massive dragon sculpture over the World Promenade at the back of the ship. It has more than 40 bars, lounges, and places to eat including the brand-new Pan-Asian street food spot with both dine-in and to-go options to enjoy.

Eataly, MSC’s Italian restaurant first introduced on World America will be aboard World Asia too, along with the largest Venchi chocolate bar ever, which is a combination chocolate shop, gelateria, and cafe in one. (Seriously, if you have a sweet-tooth, you don’t want to miss it).

The Harbour at the back of the ship will feature multiple waterslides, the longest dry slide at sea, ropes course, and The Cliffhanger, a swing that takes you out over the edge of the ship. Image courtesy of MSC Cruises.

The ship’s pool areas take on an Asian theme that’s “inspired by Asia’s coastlines and oceans.” That includes the Manila Bay Pool and the covered area, dubbed the Coral Cove Pool with retractable roof. As well, The Harbour also has Asian touches throughout, while still having multiple waterslides, the longest dry slides on the ocean (a staggering 266 feet going down 12 decks), and the Cliffhanger — a massive swing that juts out over the side of the ship taking riders more than 160 feet over the ocean.

And of course, the MSC Yacht Club — the high luxury “ship within a ship” area — makes its appearance on the ship, with 144 suites in seven different categories.

Third in the World-Class of Ships… But More to Come

Having sailed MSC multiple times, including a World-class ship, we can tell you the experience onboard these mega ships is like nothing else in the fleet. If you’ve sailed MSC before but haven’t sailed these ships, then you’re missing out on the best the cruise line has to offer.

That said, until now there have only been two ships in the class, MSC World Europa and MSC World America. That’s going to quickly change, offering more opportunities for everyone to sail.

After MSC World Asia makes its debut next month, MSC World Atlantic will be the fourth ship in the class, set to debut in late 2027. Beyond that, an additional four ships are slated for 2029-2031.

For now, MSC World Asia will sail 7-night cruise around the Mediterranean, including ports like Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, and more. Prices for the trips start at around $700 per person.

You can learn more on the MSC website.