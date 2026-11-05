🏭 Tanner, AL Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Openings Now Hiring

Tanner’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who bring hands-on skills and reliability. If you like working with machines, tools, and production lines, these are worth a look.

Employer: DirectPath Recruiting Services (for a leading manufacturer)

DirectPath Recruiting Services (for a leading manufacturer) Location: Tanner, AL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $35–$40/hr + $2/hr shift differential

Work side-by-side with process and manufacturing engineers to improve production lines, launch new products, and install new equipment. Great fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing, know Lean/TPS, DOE, SPC, APQP/PFMEA, and enjoy problem-solving on the floor.

Employer: DirectPath Recruiting Services (for a leading manufacturer)

DirectPath Recruiting Services (for a leading manufacturer) Location: Tanner, AL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:15 PM – 1:45 AM)

Pay: $28–$30/hr + $2/hr shift differential (total $30–$32/hr)

Hands-on role programming and troubleshooting robotic welding cells using a teach pendant, working with MIG, TIG, and spot welding. Good for someone with 1–2 years robotic welding experience who likes keeping equipment running smooth and improving quality.

Employer: Carpenter Technology Corporation

Location: Tanner, AL

Type: Full-time, supervisory

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed) + comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, more)

Lead a maintenance team at an integrated mill making high-end metal products for aerospace, medical, and energy markets. Ideal if you have 2+ years supervising maintenance in manufacturing, strong leadership and problem-solving skills, and are comfortable in a fast-paced, 24/7-style operation.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.