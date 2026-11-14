📅 Free photo exhibit celebrating Tamworth women

Check out “The Women of Tamworth: Then & Now” photo exhibit on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 AM–2 PM at the Tamworth History Center, 25 Great Hill Road, Tamworth, NH 03886.

Hosted by the Tamworth Community Nurse Association and the Arts Council of Tamworth, this free show features photography and reflections on life, change, and the wisdom of growing older. The images highlight the models from the 2002 and 2026 TCNA benefit calendars.

Admission is free and open to all.

For more info, contact Julian Long, Arts Council of Tamworth at executive.director@artscounciltamworth.org or 603-584-2712.