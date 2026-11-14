Border Wall In California (Unsplash)

Federal prosecutors in Southern California filed 103 border-related criminal cases over the past week, driven by a wave of drug smuggling arrests, unlawful reentry after deportation, and human smuggling for financial gain.

The heavy caseload underscores the daily pace inside the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California, the fourth-busiest federal district in the nation. Covering San Diego and Imperial counties along a 140-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border, the district includes the San Ysidro Port of Entry—the busiest land border crossing in the world, connecting San Diego and Tijuana.

Three separate smuggling busts at San Ysidro stood out among the cases highlighted by prosecutors this week, with Customs and Border Protection officers uncovering hundreds of pounds of narcotics hidden inside pickup trucks entering the country.

The first stop occurred on Nov. 6, when officers inspected a 2018 silver Chevrolet Silverado driven by U.S. citizen Cesar Carranza Pimentel. According to a criminal complaint, officers found 75 pounds of fentanyl and 9 pounds of cocaine packed inside a spare tire mounted beneath the truck bed.

Police Lights (File)

Five days later, on Nov. 11, officers intercepted two different Dodge Ram pickups carrying more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine combined. In one inspection, Mexican citizen Geovanni De La Rosa Galan was arrested after officers pulled 250 pounds of methamphetamine from the gas tank and bed of his 2012 Dodge Ram.

That same day, U.S. citizen Anthony Aguilar was arrested when officers discovered 261 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside the bed floor, back window, and both the driver and passenger side quarter panels of his 2019 Dodge Ram. All three defendants are charged with importation of a controlled substance.

Beyond reactive border enforcement, prosecutors in the district also pursue proactive cases involving organized crime, national security, terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, violent crime, and white-collar fraud.

The week’s prosecutions were supported by a coalition of federal, state, and local agencies, including Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, the DEA, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the ATF.

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California Prosecutors File 103 Border Cases In One Week Following Major Meth, Fentanyl Busts